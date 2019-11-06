|
|
Jay Franklin Holt
San Angelo - Jay Franklin Holt, 66, of San Angelo, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home after a brief battle with cancer.
The family welcomes friends and family to a visitation on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Big Lake with Pastor R.A. Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Rest Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Johnson's Funeral Home.
Jay was born January 9, 1953 to W.E. "Chile" and Barbara Holt. He spent the majority of his life in Big Lake where he worked in the oilfield and helped with the family water well business. Jay had a love for hunting and fishing with friends and family and loved spending time outdoors.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents, W.E. and Barbara Holt, his brother, William "Billy" Fletcher Holt, and a grandson, Zachary Potter.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Theo Holt of San Angelo; his children, Jay David Holt and his wife, Sheila, of Coahoma; Mandy Bennett and her husband, Stormy, of Round Rock; William Eugene Holt II and his wife, Amy, of Midland, and Brian Potter and his wife, Michelle, of Colorado City; one sister, Cheryl Jones; one sister-in-law, Vickie Jones; nine grandchildren, Mathew Potter, Stephen Potter and his wife, Sarena, Jayden Holt, Conner Holt, Jordan Beans, Jasmine Beans, Cooper Holt, Hartlyn Bennett, and Jay Franklin Holt II; and three great grandchildren, Berkley Potter, Kinleigh Potter, and Bryson Potter; niece, Amy Smith, and nephews, Jim Holt, Randy Holt, and A.J. Jones.
Pallbearers will be Jim Holt, Randy Holt, Mathew Potter, Stephen Potter, Larry Don Clark, and Brad Hale. Honorary pallbearers will be Conner Holt, Jordan Beans, Cooper Holt, and C.V. Pickett.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses and associated healthcare team at Shannon Medical Center for the exceptional care of our loved one. You each made a most difficult time as pleasant as possible. Your care of him and his family will not be forgotten. There are no words to express our deepest heartfelt appreciation for the team from Hospice of San Angelo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019