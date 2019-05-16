Services Robert Massie Funeral Home 402 Rio Concho Dr. San Angelo , TX 76903 325-655-8121 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 37 E Beauregard Ave View Map Resources More Obituaries for Jay Amburgey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Jay Kay "Jeep" Amburgey

1935 - 2019 Dr. Jay Kay "Jeep" Amburgey



Christoval - Dr. Jay Kay "Jeep" Amburgey, 83, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.



A "Celebration of Life" will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 37 E Beauregard Ave. There will be a reception at the church immediately following the service. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Jay was born in Odessa, Texas on September 19, 1935 to Jay Dee and Jamae Amburgey. When he was four, his family moved to Casa Grande, Arizona where he spent most of his youth working on ranches and developing his love for the cowboy way of life. He returned to Odessa at seventeen and graduated from Odessa High School in 1954. Following graduation, he worked on his family's ranch before joining the U.S Army where he served for two years in Nellingen, Germany.



Following his service in the military, he pursued his education at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico where he received his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. He then went on to obtain both his Master's degree and PhD from Texas Tech University in Lubbock.



After completing his PhD, Jay began his career teaching at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview. He then moved his family to San Angelo where he began his thirty-seven-year career as a Math Professor at Angelo State University. In addition to earning his tenure, Jay helped create a gifted math program for elementary students- MESA (Math Excellence in San Angelo); a partnership between San Angelo ISD and the Angelo State University Math Department, which allowed elementary students the opportunity to attend classes at ASU. Jay touched so many lives through his teaching, tutoring, and mentoring.



Upon his retirement from Angelo State University in 2005, he returned to his cowboy roots and bought property outside Christoval and named it Lone Oak Ranch. He built his bunkhouse and a barrage of barns and shops. Jay never grew tired of building roads, clearing land, mending fences, digging ditches, and "chopping rocks".



Jay had many passions in life that included arrowhead hunting, motocross racing, backpacking in Big Bend, dancing, traveling, skiing, goldmining, and playing his banjo, just to name a few.



Jay's good looks and southern charm endeared him to many. He will be profoundly missed by his family and friends. He was an inspiration to all with his high-octane energy, razor-sharp wit, and his ability to share his endless "tall tales" to anyone who would listen.



It would be impossible to remember Jay without acknowledging his profound faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Over the last six years, he could be found every Sunday studying the Bible for hours with family and friends at his daughter's house. There is no need to wonder what he trusted. Till the end of his time here, he strived to tell all "believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved" (Acts 16:31KJV).



Jeep is survived by Holly, his love for the last 22 years; his son, Dalton Amburgey; his daughters, Javaun Amburgey, and Vickie Shaw and her husband Keith; his granddaughter, Alexis Amburgey, his sister, Gwendolyn Sue Davis and half-brother Shane Amburgey; his nieces, Kathleen Bouscal, and Auna Hallford; his nephews, Joel Allen, Sam Allen, and Kim Hallford. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Robert Snoddy and his children, Logan, and Freeman; and Shani Snoddy and her children Ajhalei, Idrissa, and Daveon.



Jeep is preceded in death by his parents and sister, DeAun Britt; nieces, Becky Root and Karen Trout; and nephew Steve Hallford.



We would also like to extend a special thanks to Pam, Cleo and Leslie with Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care and support.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .



Honorary Pall Bearers will be Joel Allen, Floyd "Bub" Amburgey, Ray Barela, Bill Henderson, Ed McElrath, Ed Olsen, Morgan Riley, Tom Schultz, Johnny Van Court, and Craig Wescott.



Sign the online register at robertmassie.com Published in GoSanAngelo on May 16, 2019