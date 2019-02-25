|
|
Jay Stemple
San Angelo, TX
Jay Stemple, 70, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born in Denison, TX, on December 14, 1948. He was baptized on January 20, 1949. His family moved to San Angelo when Jay was 2 years old. He lived here all his life except for the 2 years in Vietnam. Jay was confirmed June 2, 1963 in Trinity Lutheran Church. He graduated Central Highschool in June of 1967. He married Karla on December 18, 1987, at Trinity Lutheran Church. They Shared 31 years together. Jay loved feeding his dogs, cats, and deer. His greatest joy was being the "Captain of the Horse Shoe Gang". He loved to go out in his boat. Jay was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was an elder and member of the choir.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Willis Stemple, sister, Lynn Nance, father in law, Vergil Kunkel. Survivors include his wife, Karla Stemple, sister, Jodi and husband Dave Yount of Ruidoso, NM, mother in law, Sarah Kunkel of Plainview, TX, sister in law, Debbie Daniels and Husband Randy of Lake Forest, ILL, brother in law, Nickoy Kunkel and wife Shannon of Lubbock, TX, and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church at 2:00pm. Private family burial will follow the service.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 25, 2019