Services
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Ballinger, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J.b. Arrott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.b. Arrott


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
J.b. Arrott Obituary
J.B. Arrott

Bronte - Jimmie Bob "J.B." Arrott, 88 of Bronte passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Bronte Health and Rehab Center.

He was born in Tom Green County on April 2, 1931 to J.P. and Virgie Corley Arrott. He attended school at Tennyson and Bronte, graduating from Bronte High School in 1948. J.B. married Martha Boatright on August 3, 1950.

J.B. was very involved in the First Baptist Church of Ballinger, serving as a deacon.

J.B. retired from the Texas Highway Department after 31 years and was President for 35 years at Trans-Texas Southwest Credit Union Board. In retirement, J.B. enjoyed playing Eighty-eight and Forty-two, going to Ruidoso, spending time drinking coffee at Town and Country, and getting to the hills as much as he could to take care of everything at the ranch. He was his grandkids and great-grandkids biggest supporter, he could always be found at their sporting events, rodeos, or other activities.

J.B. is survived by his three children: Jim Bob Arrott and wife, Jane of Evant, Tim Arrott and wife Lucretia and Deeana Reed and husband, Cliffy all of Bronte; Seven grandchildren: Brian (Kandace) Arrott, Jaime (Patrick) Foster, Joanie Arrott (Ray), Dusty (Mandy) Arrott, Natasha (Blake) Frerich, Natalee Reed (Tell), and Nicole (Russell) Byler and nine great-grandchildren: McKenzie and Carter Arrott, Price and Cooper Foster, Ross Byler, Gentry Churchill, Parks and Jetti Arrott, and Hayes Frerich.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, June 8 from 6pm to 7:30pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Funeral services will be Sunday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Ballinger. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Bronte.

The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice nurse Teresa and aide Lilia. The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church Ballinger or the Bronte Fire Department.

Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now