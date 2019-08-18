|
J.D. Burk
San Angelo - J.D. Burk was born November 21, 1919 to Henry Levi Burk and Rachel Matilda Millican Burk in Edith, Texas. He passed away peacefully in his sleep July 27, 2019 at the age of 99.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Norvell Caldwell Burk, two brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his three children: John D. Burk, Mary Smith and husband Buck, Mike Burk and wife Debra; nine grandchildren: Tod Reed and wife Karla, John David Burk and wife Debbie, Mary Elisabeth Bolander, Melanie Harlin and husband Jeff, Martha Briley and husband Bo, Justin Burk and wife Michelle, Matthew Burk, Daniel Burk and Luke Burk; fifteen great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
J.D. graduated from Lakeview High School and attended the University of Texas in Austin and San Angelo College. He met his beloved wife at Immanuel Baptist Church and married her in June of 1941. They were married for sixty-six years.
He served in the Navy, in the Pacific, as a machinist mate during WWII from May 1944 to January 1946. He was on his ship in Tokyo Bay when Japan surrendered to the United States in September of 1945.
He started his own construction business in the 1950's and built several well-known buildings in San Angelo up through the 1980's.After he retired from the construction business, he started farming and ranching full time in and around Millersview, Texas where he and Norvell had moved in the early 1970's.
He loved his work as a contractor and farmer and rancher, which began before daylight and ended after dark every day. He loved his family and always made sure they were taken care of.
His granddaughter, Martha Briley and her husband Bo want to say a special Thank You to the following for all the help and care they provided for J.D. during his time in their home: Veterans Administration, Visiting Angels, Teresa Alley, Concho Valley Home Health and Hospice of San Angelo.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 18, 2019