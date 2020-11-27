Jean Davidson Stickney
Midland - Jean Davidson Stickney of Midland passed away on November 20, 2020 at the age of 92. Graveside services will be held at 1pm Monday, November 30, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4616 N. Big Spring St, Midland, TX 79705.
Jean was born on February 5, 1928 to the late Raymond and Ruth Davidson in Big Spring, Texas. The family would later move to Andrews, Texas where Jean attended elementary, secondary and high school. Jean met Joe Stickney in 1946 and they married on May 20, 1948. Joe and Jean attended Texas Tech University and after graduation they moved to Midland, Texas. Joe entered the oil business while Jean devoted her time to raising their children and community service. Jean joined the firm of Roberts and Koch in 1976 and remained in that position until the middle 1990's. Jean and Joe created and managed Southwest Personnel Services through the 1990's as well.
Jean was an active member of First Baptist Church and in the early years of her involvement, Jean devoted her time to the nursery department and vacation bible school. In the late 1950's, Dr. L.L. Morriss asked for 30 volunteers to establish Fannin Terrace Baptist Church and Jean volunteered and served two years on the building committee. Jean also loved her volunteer work with the Children's Service League, League of Women's Voters and the Business and Professional Woman's Organization.
"Nonnie", as her children, grandchildren and others affectionately called her, was an independent, compassionate and gracious woman who achieved professional success while never compromising her devotion to her family.
She is survived by her children, Jan Lacy of Midland, Texas, David Stickney and wife Sydney of San Angelo, Texas and Bradley and husband Norman Stout of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Patrick Lacy and wife Mandy of Midland, Texas, Christopher Lacy of Odessa, Texas, John David Stickney and Taylor Stickney of San Angelo, Texas, Tricia Stout Ebel and husband Eric of Denver, Colorado, and Joe Stout and Addie Stout, both of Phoenix, Arizona; great grandchildren, Zedrick Lacy and Sean Lackey, Kasen and Kensley Lacy, and Tenley and Graham Stickney.
The family wishes to send their heartfelt thanks, gratitude and love to the staff of Ashton Medical Lodge for their compassionate care given to "Nonnie".
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice
or to "Cassie's Place", an animal rescue located in San Angelo, Texas.
Ellis Funeral Home of Midland is in charge of arrangements.