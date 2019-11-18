Services
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairmount Cemetery
San Angelo, TX
Resources
Jean Etta Stepp Beesley


1922 - 2019
Jean Etta Stepp Beesley Obituary
Jean Etta Stepp Beesley

Fort Worth - Jean Etta Stepp Beesley died Thursday, October 31, 2019. Mrs. Beesley was 96.

Service: A service at the grave for Jean and Stratton Beesley will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in Fairmount Cemetery. Following committal prayers, a reception will be held at RiverView Restaurant, 800 W Avenue D.

Jean was born November 30, 1922 in El Paso, the daughter of Reese Davis and Ola Mae Walton Stepp. She graduated from San Angelo High School and San Angelo Junior College. Jean married Stratton Worth Beesley on July 29, 1945; they enjoyed 74 years of marriage before Strat's death on September 28, 2019.

Mommy Jean was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who taught her children to celebrate the love of family and friends and shared her joy of gardening, reading and art.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and granddaughter, Katherine Eve Beesley.

Survivors: Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Reece Small and husband, Don; son, Stratton Worth Beesley Jr.; grandchildren, Brook Whitworth and Whistle, Regan Reid and Josh, and Bill Beesley; and four great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Stepp Smith; nieces and nephews: Sandy Barnes and Bill, Hamp Beesley and Bonnie, Dre Beesley and Jaimie, Kay Ingraham, Patsy Vavra and Andy, Robin Mix and Tom, and Jack Beesley and Bernadette.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Remember
