Jean Simmons
San Angelo
Jean Burks Simmons passed away in her home March 9, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born October 3, 1940 in Comanche, Texas to parents Hilton and Rena Cox Burks.
She moved to San Angelo after graduating from Comanche High School where she met the love of her life and soul mate, Lynn Simmons who she was married to for 59 years. She was a wonderful homemaker and stay at home mom and took great pride in her home. Everyone that walked in her front door felt her love as soon as they entered. She always made you feel right at home. She loved being involved in all our school and extracurricular activities and was always ready to do anything for us. Some of her most beloved treasures were her Ruth Sunday School class friends, her beauty shop friends and many close friends she made over the years. But her true pride and joys were her children, their spouses and most of all her grandkids that loved their grandmommy to the moon. Another love was her brother, his wife and her cousins that still enjoyed having get togethers regularly.
Jean is survived by her loving husband, Lynn, children Pam and husband Bev Baker, Steven and wife Linda, grandchildren Lyndi & Dex Shill of Baton Rouge, Logan Baker of Denton, Matthew & Anna Simmons of Memphis, Austin Simmons of Houston, brother Dale Burks and wife Larue of Fredericksburg. Also survived by sweet cousins, precious nieces and nephews and many, many, many friends.
The family would like to thank her wonderful Hospice nurses, Miranda, Cindy and Molly who very quickly realized what a gem she was.
We will always love and miss her and look forward to being with her again someday! Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Harper Funeral Home, 2606 Southland Blvd., San Angelo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Heights Church for youth summer camp scholarships.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 12, 2019