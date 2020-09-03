1/1
Jearldean Frances Gray Unger
1925 - 2020
San Angelo - Jearldean Frances Gray Unger passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born on October 14, 1925 in Lamesa, Texas to Ollie and Frances Lenoir Gray. Jerri attended San Angelo High School and graduated in the class of 1943. Jerri then began her career in Business, working for several car dealerships as an Office Manager and Bookkeeper. Jearldean Gray married John H. Unger on February 5, 1955 and had 3 children. Jerri was a proud member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and had a passion for reading, history, genealogy, cooking, collector dolls and bears. She was also active in her local church, Boy Scouts and The Cirutans. Jerri will always be remembered for her picture taking, compiling and publishing family cookbook, and her love of her grandchildren. She was preceded in death her husband John H Unger, parents Ollie and Lucille Gray, brothers Nate Gray and Freddie Gray. Jerri is survived by her sons Dennis and Carol Unger, Larry and Rita Unger, and David and Sylvia Unger; grandchildren, great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home 435 W. Beauregard Ave. A graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Belvedere Memorial Park 3504 Arden Rd. The family would like to thank Cedar Manor Nursing Home Staff and St. Gabriel's Hospice Jennifer Coleman. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
SEP
9
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Belvedere Memorial Park
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
