Jenifer Marie Lawrie Musick



Jenifer Marie Lawrie Musick, faithful wife and committed mother, passed away at her home in Madison, Mississippi on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 62. She was born on April 17, 1958 in Jacksonville, Illinois to Janet and Joseph Lawrie. She moved with her family, including younger siblings Jeff and Jill, to San Angelo in the spring of 1970. She attended San Angelo Central High School, class of '76, where she performed with the Tex-Anns and served as a lifeguard in the summers at Southland pool. She earned a degree in business from Angelo State University, graduating in 1980. It was during this time that she met Paul D. Musick, whom she married on December 30, 1978 in San Angelo. The two would be devoted partners for the next 42 years, together raising their two children, Jordan and Kacey. Jenifer was a passionate, intelligent woman with a sharp wit and a gorgeous smile. She loved reading, photography and was an exceptional creator of everything from soap to handbags to websites. There wasn't anything she couldn't do. She was an incredible force and will be missed greatly. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Friday, November 6, 2020 at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Jenifer is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Eugene Lawrie of San Angelo. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Musick of Madison, Mississippi and two adoring children, Jordan Paul Musick of Atlanta, Georgia and Kacey Skye Musick of Hudson Valley, New York, along with her cherished Border Collies, Gully and Huck; her mother, Janet M. Lawrie of San Angelo; her brother Jeff Lawrie and wife Kim and their children Nicholas, Christopher, Michael and Jacob of Dallas, Texas; her sister Jill Groff and husband Edward and their children Claire, Teresa, Benjamin and Catherine of Houston, TX; and her best friend of 50 years, Virginia Shotts Epley Cole and her husband Stan Cole. Flowers are appreciated, but donations made in her name to the Holy Angels Catholic Church are encouraged. Holy Angels Catholic Church 2309 S. A and M Avenue, San Angelo, TX, 76904.









