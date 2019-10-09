Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Lyndale Senior Living Center
1926 - 2019
San Angelo - Jennie May Sessums was greeted by her husband at the gates of heaven on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Jennie was born in Portland, OR on November 21, 1926 to parents Lou and Mary Steele. She later married Orval B. Sessums on September 8, 1946 and had two daughters, Jeannie and Patty.

She was a member of the Junior League and part of the Blitz Club, in which she had special friends that dined with her there. And for more than fifty years she was a member of the First United Methodist Church of San Angelo. She also enjoyed being with her family and spending time with her numerous friends.

She is survived by daughters, Jeannie Anderson and Patty Booth (Frank); grandchildren Bryan Anderson (Joyce), Kristi von Rosenberg (Eric), Adena and Elizabeth Anderson, Scott Booth (Ginny), and Matt Booth (Amy); great grandchildren Freddie Ann, Vivian, and Maggie von Rosenberg, and Connor Booth; and a brother Jim Steele and sister Rachel Hannah of Hillsboro, OR.

A Celebration of her life will be held 4:00pm, Sunday, October 13th at Lyndale Senior Living Center.

The family would like to give special thanks to Stephanie Melendez, Shellie Lechuga, Virginia Franco, and Tammy Holguin for their special care and devotion to our mother. Also a special thank you to Solaris Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charities of your choice.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Oct. 9, 2019
