Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Jennifer Renee Cardenas Obituary
Jennifer Renee Cardenas

San Angelo - On the wings of Angels, our angel, Jennifer Renee Cardenas, 40, of San Angelo, went to be with her heavenly father on April 5, 2019. She was born on June 8, 1978 in San Angelo, to Pete and Lydia Cardenas. Jennifer attended Central High School and graduated in 1996. She worked as a Customer Service Rep for Blue Cross Blue Shield. Jennifer was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Selia Cardenas; uncle, Sam Cardenas, Sr., and grandfather, David L. Duke. Jennifer is survived by her parents, Pete and Lydia Cardenas; brothers, Pete Cardenas Jr. and wife Jill, John David Cardenas and wife Patricia, and David Ray Hudec; nieces and nephews, Pete Cardenas III "PJ", Jasmin, Amber, Angelina, John David Jr, and Alanis Sedillo, as well as her grandfather, Juan R. Cardenas; special cousin, Sammy Cardenas, and many more special friends and family. She was loved by many. A rosary will be held, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 7 pm in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Jennifer has gone to her Father's house where he has prepared many rooms for her. We weep here on earth, but know she is rejoicing in heaven. From the arms of her family to the warm embrace of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 10, 2019
