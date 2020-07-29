Jerline Weishuhn
San Angelo - Jerline Weishuhn, 94, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born on February 8, 1926 in Rowena, Texas to Henry and Adelia (Hoelscher) Reinders. On September 18, 1947, she married the love of her life, James (Jim) Weishuhn at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall, Texas. They spent 54 wonderful years together before his death in 2001.
In their early married life, she and Jim lived and farmed in the Vancourt and Grape Creek areas and then in 1958 during the dry years, they moved to San Angelo where they lived for the remainder of their life. In 1963, she went to work for Eth icon and was the 7th person hired at the new plant when it opened in San Angelo. She worked in hand winding and shipping throughout her 21 years and during that time she made many new friends.
Some of her greatest joys were spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids, going to their ranch at Vancourt, watching baseball and football on TV, and raising delicious tomatoes in her garden. She was also an avid deer & turkey hunter and always looked forward to that time of year. Jerline spent many years volunteering at St. Johns and Shannon Hospitals and when she wasn't volunteering at the hospital, she was at home sewing the small pillows for the patients. In 2005, she moved to Royal Estates/Lyndale, where she spent the remainder of her life. While there she made many new friends and even reconnected with some old high school friends that lived there too. The highlight of her activities each week was playing 42 dominoes and bingo. She was an Ambassador for Royal Estates for many years in which she welcomed new people and helped them to feel comfortable in their new home. In her later years, she found enjoyment in crocheting hundreds of pot holders for family members, the staff at Royal Estates and many friends. Jerline will be remembered for her wonderful smile, her positive attitude and her joy in sharing things and life with others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, her parents, Henry and Adelia Reinders, brother Maynard Reinders, sisters Erma Reinders Braman and husband, Sherman, Carol Reinders, mother & father-in-law Jesse and Katherine Weishuhn, inlaws Dewees Poulson & husband John, Presley Weishuhn, and Olen Weishuhn and nephew, Richard Braman.
Survivors include her son Gary Weishuhn and wife Joyce, and daughter Jeanie Holtman and husband Danny. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Curtis Holtman (Marcie), Christie Slaton (Randy), Justin Weishuhn (Pam) and Shea Wilson (Jon), and 8 great grandchildren, Mark, Caroline, & Katelynn Holtman, Taylor Slaton, Jace & Jett Weishuhn, and Ryler & Radley Wilson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID pandemic, all services will be private and for immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals for the Elderly or the St. Ambrose Cemetery Fund.
We would also like to say a special "Thank you" to Dr. Viki Forlano for her many years of providing excellent loving care to Mom. Also, special thanks go to all the staff at Lyndale for the love and kindness they showed Mom during her 15 years at Royal Estates/Lyndale and especially during these last 5 months. I know Mom would also like to say thanks to all of her special lady friends (Grace, Jean, Dorothy, Sybil & Joan) that sat at her table in the dining room. You ladies brought so much fun, joy and life to Mom every day and I saw how you all watched over each other. Thank you for being her friend. Last but not least, "Thank you" to the Doctors and nursing staff at Shannon during these last 5 days for the kindness and loving care you gave Mom as she made her way to her eternal resting place in Heaven. We were very blessed to have had Mom for 94 ½ years and we "Thank you" Lord for that.
