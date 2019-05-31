Services
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Old Runnels Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Campbell


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerome Campbell Obituary
Jerome Campbell

Abilene - Jerome Wesley Campbell, Jr., 62, passed away May 29, 2019, in Abilene.

Jerome is survived by his mother, Bobbie Campbell of Ballinger; his siblings, Craig Campbell of Ballinger, Kevin Campbell and wife, Stacie, of Boise, Idaho, Shauna Campbell of Borger, and Thorne Campbell and wife, Julie, of San Angelo. Also surviving are two uncles, Jerry Eoff and wife, Shirley, of San Angelo, and Joe Campbell and wife, Melva, of Westworth.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Old Runnels Cemetery with a reception/visitation following at Avenue B Church of Christ in Ballinger.

Guests may register online and read a full obituary at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now