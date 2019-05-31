|
Jerome Campbell
Abilene - Jerome Wesley Campbell, Jr., 62, passed away May 29, 2019, in Abilene.
Jerome is survived by his mother, Bobbie Campbell of Ballinger; his siblings, Craig Campbell of Ballinger, Kevin Campbell and wife, Stacie, of Boise, Idaho, Shauna Campbell of Borger, and Thorne Campbell and wife, Julie, of San Angelo. Also surviving are two uncles, Jerry Eoff and wife, Shirley, of San Angelo, and Joe Campbell and wife, Melva, of Westworth.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Old Runnels Cemetery with a reception/visitation following at Avenue B Church of Christ in Ballinger.
Guests may register online and read a full obituary at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 31, 2019