Jerome F. Hoelscher
The community of St. Lawrence mourns the loss of their beloved brother, Jerome F. Hoelscher, 83, who went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2020. Jerome was born August 22, 1936, at home near Rowena, Texas. He was the oldest child of Lawrence B. and Alma Pelzel Hoelscher.
He attended Saint Boniface Catholic School in Olfen, Texas, followed by schools in Rowena and Ballinger. He graduated from San Angelo Central High School.
After the family moved to Wall, Texas, Jerome worked on the farm. Due to the severe drought, he also worked in San Angelo with his Dad doing carpentry work. In 1956, the family moved to St. Lawrence, Texas. Jerome's work ethic resulted in a successful farming operation. He earned the Conservation Farmer of the Year Award in 2011. He served as a National Board member of the Singles in Agriculture group and enjoyed traveling and meeting new friends. In addition, he served on the St. Lawrence Gin Coop Board of Directors for 18 years and helped with the establishment of the new gin.
Jerome lived his life on the land. He enjoyed growing everything: peaches, tomatoes, and watermelons, but most of all, cotton, milo, and wheat. He loved sharing produce from his garden. An adventure took him to Germany to explore his roots and his love for good wine. After his newfound interest in the production of wine, he started growing his own grape vineyard, built his very own winery, and celebrated the finished product of St. Lawrence wines. He farmed in Glasscock County for over 60 years. In recent years, he had farming operations in St. Lawrence, Coyanosa, and Gruver. Farming was his love! Jerome enjoyed many activities with his family and friends. He loved deer hunting, the camaraderie of playing dominoes, and the fun that took place in camp. He entertained his brothers-in-law and nephews at his ranch in Robert Lee in the 1990's. Many stories are still shared about those fun trips.
Jerome took pride in his German and Austrian heritage, and only spoke the German language when he began school in Olfen. He made numerous trips to Europe including taking nephews to Germany. He enjoyed encountering someone who could engage in a German conversation with him. Jerome also loved listening to Polka music and eating delicious kolaches!
Jerome had a giving heart. His mailbox overflowed with requests for help because he generously contributed to many different charities. His interests included sponsoring children and giving to the poor. Jerome was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He was an instrumental part in acquiring and donating the acreage for the current St. Lawrence Hall.
"He was a man who loved his job
And the life he lived
He was a man who worked with God
And couldn't succeed without His help,
For you see,
He was a farmer, plain and simple."
Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters and brothers-in-law: Alice Hoelscher Ayers (Tommy) and Betty Jean Hoelscher Halfmann (Delbert). Nephews and nieces include Darrell Halfmann (Danielle) and their children Laura Batla, Shanna, Kamie and Derek Halfmann; Scott Halfmann (Tana) and their children Holly, Hope and Hagan Halfmann; Ricky Halfmann (Becky) and their children Cody (Makenna) and Kortney Halfmann; Sherri Spruiell (TC) and their children Tanner, Tyler and Trace Spruiell; Jennifer Seidenberger (John) and their children Kylie and Logan Seidenberger;
Jeff Ayers and his children Reagan and Lincoln Ayers; Julie Allison (Robert) and their child Wyatt Allison.
A rosary will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery.
The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Facebook for those who are unable to attend.
Arrangements are being handled by Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring, Texas. Online condolences can be made at www.npw.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.