Jerry Alvin Tanner
San Angelo - Jerry Alvin Tanner passed away on Sunday, April 16,2020 at the age of 82. He was born July 13, 1938 in Gorman, Texas to Buster and Ellie Tanner. He was married to Betty Deiterman on April 19, 1958 in Odessa, Texas. While growing up in Odessa he was well known to have the fastest car in town and continued his love of cars, boats and motorcycles throughout his life. He loved having fun and loved his family. He could out run any of his kids and grandkids and he never let them win. He was always whistling or singing a random tune. He was unique, special and made just for our family. His motto in life was "everything's for sale for the right price and ya can't take it with you" which meant soak up all the fun, splurge on toys and live life to the fullest. It only took a phone call that homemade ice cream was churning, pancakes were on the griddle or he was burning something on the grill and we would all come running. Everyone has a funny PaPa story and he never met a stranger. He is survived by his children, Tracy (Dennis) Millner, David (Gina) Tanner, Jason (Shannon) Tanner and Eric (Valarie) Tanner. Grandchildren Shelby (Chadd) Brown, Tanner (Tayler) Millner, Joshua (Kysha) Tanner, Jarrod (Betsy) Tanner, Tyler (Robin) Tanner, Kassidy (Ashton) Braddock, Grayson and Bowen Tanner, Breanne (Brandon) Schniers & Bryan (LaShea) Munn. Great grandchildren Brody & Daxtyn Brown, Collin Millner, Sloane, Laetyn & Beckett Tanner, Asa & Cameron Tanner, River and Emmie Braddock, Haisley & Hartley Schniers, Willow & Theo Munn. Sisters Nelda Marcum and Wanda Fore, sister in law, JoAnn Hillger. Those who preceded him are his wife, Betty, his parents, in laws Cecilia and Ernie Deiterman, brothers in law Dale Hillger, Glen Fore and Marks Marcum & great grandson Noah Munn. Graveside services will be at a later date in Garden City, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity
. We would like to thank all the staff at the Springs Memory Care Center and Solaris Hospice for Danielle and Felisha for the kindness and great care they gave our Dad and Papa during these last months of his life.