Jerry Arnold Miller
San Angelo - Jerry Arnold Miller of San Angelo, Texas passed away October 22, 2019 at the age of 83. He died peacefully and comfortably after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. He was born April 18, 1936 in Perryton, Texas to Henry Patrick Fuller and Florence Alberta (Bertha) Trayler Fuller.
At the age of 3, after his mother died, he and his beloved brother Jack, age 4, were sent to live with his Aunt Beulah Miller for 2 years until the hardship became too much for her family. Sadly, Dad and Uncle Jack were sent to live in an orphanage and later raised at a Boy's Ranch. The two boys endured much grief and hardship but got through it together and remained life-long best friends until Jack's death in 2011.
Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Airforce in 1954, where he achieved the rank of Tech Sergeant and served as an administrative clerk and supervisor until his retirement in 1974. During his enlistment he was stationed all over the world including Korea, Turkey, Alaska and Nebraska.
After retiring in San Angelo, he enrolled at Angelo State University and earned his bachelor's degree in Education working for a short time as a grade-school teacher. He also worked in the life insurance industry before finally retiring to enjoy life, family and friends.
Jerry had a son by his first wife Mary Lou, and three daughters with his second wife Evelyn who died in 1980 after 18 years of marriage. Dad's passion became helping raise two granddaughters and focusing on family life. He loved watching and discussing old movies and TV shows especially Judge Judy and other court TV. He enjoyed visiting with family and family activities through the years which once included get-togethers and game night.
Over the last 25 years Dad had fought and survived many forms of cancer until his final battle with colon cancer starting about a year ago.
He is survived by his son Steve Combs and wife Joan and children, Ryan Betzing and his children, Logan, Kaylin, Addi and Bryce of Round Rock; Krista and Troy Kuhn and their children, Ashton, Nora and River of Austin; Dr. Elizabeth Rogers and her husband, Aaron of Lubbock; and Anne Rose Cendak of Felton, CA.; daughters Kelly Miller, Belinda Sellers and Susan Miller of San Angelo; granddaughter, Jennifer Lacy and husband, Aaron Lacy and their children Olivia and Landon Lacy of Fate, TX.; granddaughter, Evelyn-Ann Clemons and husband Billy Clemons and their children, Michael Talamantes, Lucan Clemons and Lilah Clemons of San Angelo; sister-in-law, Henri Miller of Yuma, AZ.; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
The family wishes to thank San Angelo Home Health, Park Plaza and especially the staff at Hospice of San Angelo and Sagecrest Care center for their loving and dedicated care.
Family visitation will be Friday October 24, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 10:00am Saturday October 25, 2019 with full military honors provided by Goodfellow Air Force Base Honor Guard. Arrangements and cremation are with Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019