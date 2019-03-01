|
|
Jerry Dayton Lee Sr.
San Agnelo, TX
Jerry Dayton Lee, Sr., 77, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born September 23, 1941 in Garden City, Kansas to Ralph Dayton and Frances Baker Lee. He grew up in Garden City, KS but in 1959 his family relocated to San Angelo. Jerry graduated from Central High School in San Angelo and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served his country honorably for 12 years in The United States Marine Corps including serving during the Vietnam War era. Jerry met the love of his life, Jessie Lee Watson and they were married April 20, 1962 in San Angelo, Texas. Together they shared 56 beautiful years of marriage and raised four children. They also helped to raise many children that remain very dear to them. Jerry was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who devoted his life to his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, tinkering with things around the house and bird watching. His true heart of service for others was his forte. He volunteered and served other veterans tirelessly through many local organizations. He was a member and past vice president of the Concho Valley Vietnam Veterans Chapter 457 and loved being a part of this very special brotherhood. Jerry had an incredible sense of humor with the perfect amount of sarcasm added in. His legacy of love for his family and service to others will remain in our hearts forever and we will dearly miss him! Jerry is survived by his wife, Jessie L. Lee, of San Angelo; his children, Nova Bustamante, of Coppell, TX, Tina Glass, of San Angelo, Jerry D. Lee, Jr. and his wife Shannon, of Magnolia, TX and Kayla Claycamp and her husband Stephen, of Floresville, TX; his grandchildren, Cory Bustamante and his wife Destiny, Joey Bustamante, Nikki Bustamante, Jessica Glass, Kendra Thomas and husband Spencer, Amanda Williams and husband Derek, Cody Thornton and wife Jaqueline, Elizabeth Couvillion and husband Daniel, Rebecca Maddox and husband Michael; his great grandchildren, Ryan and Victoria Claycamp, Caitlyn, Aidan, Eryn, Adalyn and Evan Williams and Roman Thornton; his Siblings, Judy Patterson, Jack Lee and wife Jean, Jim Lee and wife Su, and Jolene Belcher and husband Jack;. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, one great grandson "on the way," other family members and many dear friends. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 - 7 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church. The Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Bill Proctor officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Concho Valley Vietnam Veterans, Chapter 457, P.O. Box 2812, San Angelo, TX 76902.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019