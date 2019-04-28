|
Mr. Jerry Frank Hightower Sr.
Winder, GA - Mr. Jerry Frank Hightower Sr., age 80, of Winder, Ga. passed away on April 24, 2019.
Mr. Hightower was a member of Hope Baptist Church in Winder, Georgia. He served the United States faithfully in the Army.
Mr. Hightower is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Hightower; parents, James Franklin Hightower and Anna Ruth (Ellison) Hightower; three sisters and a grandson.
Mr. Hightower is survived by his sons; Jerry Frank Hightower Jr. of Aubry, Texas, and James Franklin Hightower of Statham, GA; daughter, Jennifer Joyner of Sylacauga, AL; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Mausoleum of Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder. Entombment will follow the service. The family will be receiving friends on Monday evening, April 29, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
In lieu of flowers for Jerry Hightower, we are asking that all family and friends instead make a donation to Jerry & Joyce Hightower Memorial Fund. St. Jude's was always a charity they held dear and would always donated to. The family would like to honor them by setting up this memorial fund for friends and family so that Jerry & Joyce can be honored in a way they would be proud of. Thank you in advance to everyone for all of the donations and support. We greatly appreciate everything.
http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Jerry-JoyceHightower
- The Family of Jerry F. Hightower Sr.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 28, 2019