Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home
Arlington, TX
Jerry Glenn Trant Obituary
Jerry Glenn Trant

Arlington - Jerry Glenn Trant, 78, of Van Horn and Robert Lee, Texas passed away on September 11, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.

Jerry was born in Ida, Louisiana and grew up in Seminole, Texas where his love for west Texas began. He served in the United States Navy before settling in Van Horn where he met and married his wife of 54 years, Martha Sue Eglin.

Jerry is survived by his wife Martha Sue Trant; his two children Donna Trant Barta and husband Mark Barta and Patricia Kay Trant; his two grandchildren Brandon Trant Barta and Lauren Barta.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Emma Violet and Henry Calvin Trant and sister, Gloria Jean Duke.

Services will be held at Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington, Texas at 2:00 p.m. on September 21, 2019.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 15, 2019
