Jerry Kenneth Blair
Millersview - Jerry Kenneth Blair, 64, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born on Wednesday, February 22, 1956 in Ballinger, Texas to Gerald Blair and Helen (Brown) Blair. Jerry attended Paint Rock and Ballinger schools. Jerry grew up on the family ranch and the Concho and Colorado rivers. Jerry farmed and ranched in Concho, Runnels and McCullough Counties for 47 years. Jerry loved the land and the livestock he raised. He was most proud of being able to own and operate the family ranch which has been in the family 161 years. In 2010 Jerry was honored by the Family Land Heritage program for 150 years of Agriculture production on the family ranch. Jerry loved to fish and hunt, and he was well known for landing those big yellow cats. Jerry had a huge heart and he delighted in spending time with family and especially his grandkids.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Debbie June Blair Teague.
Jerry is survived by his cousin and caretaker Tammy Blair and husband Terry of Lake Ivie, three young men who he raised as his own sons, Wes Lowe and wife Sheri of Lake Ivie, Camden Lowe and wife Bailey of Lamesa and Sheldon Lowe of Colorado City. Six grandchildren, Stetson, Paige, Hunter, Sterling, Emily and Emma. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and special cousins he grew up with on the family ranch. Joyce Dalton, Kay Foote, Wesley Walden, Larry Walden and Robert Walden.
Visitation for Jerry will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 6-7:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger and limited to groups of 10 at a time. A private family graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 22 at the Blair Family Cemetery with Don Sessoms presiding. A recording of Jerry's service will be available on his obituary at www.ballingerfuneralhome.com
A special thank you to Hospice of San Angelo for caring for Jerry. The family requests that memorials be made to the Millersview Baptist Church.
At this time, we recommend that you follow the guidance of the CDC for helping prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in general, and suggest expressing your condolences to family, friends and loved ones without personal contact.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020