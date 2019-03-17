|
|
Jerry Neil Williams
San Angelo, TX
Jerry Neil Williams will be honored in a memorial service to commemorate his life on March 20th 2019 at Belvedere Memorial Park in San Angelo Texas, service is at 1:00 pm.
Jerry was born of Melvin Audice Williams and Merle O'Neil Gilbert Williams on March 20, 1933.
At the age of two, Jerry's mother passed and he was lovingly raised by his aunt Velma and uncle Gus Taylor in San Angelo. Jerry's cousins James 'Jamie' and Helane Taylor were brother and sister to him. Jerry also has a half brother Stephen Williams and a half sister Susan Spurlock.
Jerry attended San Angelo High School and San Angelo College where he was a noted football player. He went on to the University of New Mexico earning a Bachelor's degree in philosophy; and later a law degree at the University of Wyoming.
In 1953 he enlisted in the Air Force and was accepted as an Aviation Cadet. Jerry became a F-100 Pilot serving in Germany 55-58, and in Viet Nam 67-69 where he survived bailout of his crippled jet on one of his missions. While in service he was promoted to Major and received the Purple Heart, Flying Cross and many other honors. After the war he was reassigned to the Air National Guard in Albuquerque NM where he met his wife, Sandra Ann Lewing. He adopted her son Gregory Britt Anderson Williams (FL) and they had a daughter Steffany O'Neil Williams-Ward (NC). Jerry was selected to be a representative for the Air National Guard and relocated to the Washington DC area, where he lived with his family for several years.
Jerry longed to return to the Southwest, eventually he settled in Hobbs NM where he practiced law and lived a humble life.
Jerry suffered from PTSD and had difficulty with personal relationships, however his most profound relationship was with our Heavenly Father and Creator. He was a dedicated and astute student of the Lord's Word and theology; and a committed member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Jerry did not see himself of this world, but rather knew he was only temporally in this world as a son of God who was entrusted to disciple. He gave a legacy of faithful prayer and sowed the seeds of relationship with Christ into his family and children.
Jerry went home on June 1st 2017, he was 84. He leaves behind devoted friends and family that love and will miss him dearly.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 17, 2019