Jerry R. Williams
San Angelo - Jerry Ross Williams, a devoted father and grandfather, joined the lord on July 4th 2020 while surrounded by loved ones. Jerry was born in Wewoka, Oklahoma on December 13th, 1936, to Clarence and Myrtle Williams. Jerry grew up in Monahans, Texas with his parents and Brother Jimmy. After graduating from Monahans High, he first attended school at Odessa College before achieving a Bachelor's degree in Business from Texas Tech University.
Jerry married the love of his life, Connie Lynette Seay, on December 25th, 1955. The two would go on to have two children, Bobby Williams and Lynda Wright, and two grandchildren, Trey Wright and Justin and wife Larysa Williams. Though Jerry lost his wife in 1997, he would experience the joy of welcoming two additional grandchildren, Colby and Kayla, and 4 great grandchildren, Kolby, Lynlee, Taytum, and Jackson. Jerry and Connie were both proud parents and grandparents who were always active in the lives of their little loved ones.
Jerry had a very successful career as the president of several banks over his professional career. Though he was proud of the success he achieved, his real honor was his service to this country as a Sergeant in the United States Army. During his 6 years of enlistment, Jerry and Connie spent much of that time stationed overseas in both Germany and France. It was the experiences he gained overseas that made for great stories he would tell his children and grandchildren in his later years. Jerry's other passions included being a proud 52 year member of several Masonic lodges, as well as a member of the Suez Shriners of San Angelo. Jerry was also a proud member of First Baptist Church of San Angelo. His hobbies included being an avid golfer, and in his later years he enjoyed traveling the country with friends.
To quote Jerry, "I have had a good and happy life". This couldn't be truer by all of the loved ones he has left behind to mourn his passing. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Jimmy Williams. Jerry is survived by 2 children, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and a close and very special friend Pat Jewell.
On behalf of Jerry, his family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all of the medical staff at both Shannon Medical Center, and St. Gabriel's Hospice and Palliative Care. Your commitment and dedication to helping Jerry through this tough time will never be forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation scheduled on July 8th from 6pm-8pm at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX. A graveside memorial will be held on July 9th at 10am, at Kermit Cemetery in Kermit, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations in honor of Jerry R. Williams to the Suez Shriners at 2915 Loop 306, San Angelo, TX 76904.
