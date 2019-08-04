|
|
Jesse Alvarado Guzman
San Angelo - Jesse Alvarado Guzman, of San Angelo, passed away peacefully on July 30th, 2019. He was born on November 23 in San Antonio, Texas to Joe and Anita Guzman. He married the love of his life, Sylvia Guzman on March 28, 1986. Jesse worked as a backhoe operator for the City of San Angelo for a number of years. He was the best daddy and PoPo to his children and grandchildren. Jesse enjoyed baseball, fishing, music, watching western movies, and most of all, the Dallas Cowboys. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughter, Jessica Vasquez and husband David; son, Jesse John Morales and wife Anna; his parents, Joe and Anita Guzman; his grandchildren, Alexxis, Victoria, Christian, Xavier, Anissa, and David Jr.; his brother, Joey Guzman; sister, Bea Gonzalez and husband Ignacio; sister, Estella Guzman; the Rodriguez family who loved him very much, and his 4 legged babies. Open visitation will be held Sunday, August 4th at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service to begin at 4 pm. Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Monday, August 5th, 2019 at The House of Jireh (1414 N. Chadbourne). The family would like to thank Dr. Norma Cerna. She is an extraordinary doctor - they want to tell you that you are an extraordinary human being and thank you for fighting this battle with them. The family would also like to thank the nurses for their wonderful care during this time. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 4, 2019