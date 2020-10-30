Jesse Garcia MataSanAngelo - Jesse Garcia Mata, 73, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven after a courageous 9 year battle with Cancer. Jesse was born to Life on June 1st, 1947 and Born to Eternity on October 29, 2020.Public viewing will be from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday with the Rosary being prayed at 6:0 PM, November 1, 2020, at Robert Massie Riiverside Chapel. Mass will be at 10:00 AM Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Juan Lopez Cortex, officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.Mr. Mata was born June 1, 1947 in San Angelo where he has been a lifelong resident. He married Rosantina Galvan on August 14, 1971 in San Angelo. Jesse has been a lifelong member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church where he has served in the funeral ministry, living in the light ministry, Angel Tree Ministry, Eucharistic Ministry, 4th degree Knight of Columbud, Council #12798, and Annual Church Festivals.Jesse is survived by wife, Rosantina Galvan Mata; son, Jesse Galvan Mata and wife Angelique; brother, Manuel Garcia Mata and wife Alicia Mata; his other children, Marie Beltran and husband Leopoldo, Roberto Vargas and wife Karina and Marina Vargas; and grandchildren, Byanka Mata, Esteban Mata, Victoria Mata, Isabella Mata, Crystal Santellano, Karlo Hinojosa, Lorena Beltran, Kandace Ponce, Natalia Chavez, Antonio Beltran, and Felipe Vargas.He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Irene Sanchez, parents, Manuel Orona Mata and Frances Garcia Mata, sisters, Udelia "Lela" Torres, Romalda "Malle" Reyes, Manuela Garibay, brothers, Santiago "Jimmy" Gonzales Mata, Francisco "Frank" Fitchett Mata, child, Antonio "Tony" Vargas and granddaughter Liza Santellano.