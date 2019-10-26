Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Freedom Fellowship
342 S. Chadbourne
San Angelo, TX
Jesse L. Haro


1947 - 2019
Jesse L. Haro Obituary
Jesse L. Haro

San Angelo - Jesus Lombrana Haro, 72, affectionally known as "Jesse" went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at a local hospital. He was born on April 9, 1947 in Sonora, TX to parents Juan and Leonor Lombrana Haro. He attended and graduated from Gila Bend High School in Gila Bend, AZ. He joined the US Army in 1966 and served honorably. Jesse met the love of his life, Conchita "Connie" Sevier in 1967, and later got married on March 28, 1969. He worked as a truck driver for T&T Transport until his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Juan Haro and Jesus Salazar, sisters Mary Lou Haro-Gutierrez and O'Tillia Lombrana.

Jesse is survived by his wife of 50 years, Connie; children Manuel Haro of San Antonio, Patricia Fields of Amarillo, Brenda Sevier of San Angelo, and Elizabeth Bean of Fort Worth; grandchildren Christopher "Ace" Acevedo, Jennifer Mello, Adrian Strickland, Andrew Aguirre, Eddie Flores, Jessica Haro, Roderick Fields, Jacqueline Fields, Christian Bean, Marcus Bean, and Isabella Haro; 14 Great Grandchildren; brother Guerillmo Haro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held 2:00pm, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Freedom Fellowship, 342 S. Chadbourne, San Angelo, TX 76903

But seek you first the kingdom of God and all his righteousness and all these things shall be added to you. Matthew 6:33

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
