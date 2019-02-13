|
|
Jessie Lola DeVaney
San Angelo
Jessie Lola DeVaney passed away on February 11, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas. She was born March 9, 1916 to Norman David Dunham and Jessie Burkes Dunham in the small community of Blue Ridge in Falls County, Texas.
She attended Reagan High in Falls County and graduated in 1933 as class salutatorian. She graduated from Baylor University in 1936 with a major in English and Education and a minor in Spanish and History. She taught for several years in Koss, Muleshoe, Brownfield, and Whitney, Texas.
On June 9, 1946 she married Fred F. DeVaney, Jr. They were married for 65 years. They pastored and taught in several churches and schools in Central Texas cities. The last school was Southside for 14 years in San Antonio, Texas. They retired in 1982. In 1947 she helped institute and later constitute the Whitney Chapter #930, Order of the Eastern Star and served as the first Worthy Matron and has maintained her membership in this chapter as a life member and at the time of her death was the only charter member living.
From 1968-1994 they lived in San Antonio. In 1994, they moved to Baptist Retirement Center in San Angelo, Texas. They were active members of First Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred DeVaney Jr., in 2011; a brother, Hubert David Dunham, in 1974.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Bobbie DeVaney; a cousin, Jimmy Ford of San Antonio, and several great nieces and nephews. And a host of friends, especially Mrs. Camille Simmons and her sons Jimmy and Mark Simmons, and their families; Jane James and Sally O'Carroll and her family of San Antonio, Texas and Robert and Ferrell Dillard of San Angelo, Texas.
A special thank you to St. Gabriel's Hospice Care and the staff at the Talley House of Baptist Retirement Center.
A memorial service will be Wednesday, February 13th at 2 PM in the Baptist Retirement Chapel. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, February 13th from 6-8 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday, February 15th at 2 pm at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 13, 2019