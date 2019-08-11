Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Bronte, TX
Jesus Puentez Gutierrez Jr.


1928 - 2019
Jesus Puentez Gutierrez Jr. Obituary
Jesus Puentez Gutierrez, Jr.

San Angelo - Jesus Puentez Gutierrez, Jr., 90, of San Angelo passed away on August 8, 2019. Jesse was born on September 29, 1928 in Bronte, Texas to Jesus Sr. and Tibursia Gutierrez. On July 19, 1947, he married the love of his life, Eva U. Gutierrez. Jesse enjoyed music, woodworking, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren deeply. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Eva; sons, Robert U. Gutierrez and wife Carolyn and Luis Gutierrez; daughters, Delia G. Sosa, Isabel G. Herrera, and Sylvia Dill and husband Bob; son-in-law, Gonzalo P. Rios Jr.; sisters, Carolina Montez and Frances Martinez. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, his daughters, Carmen Gutierrez and Consuelo Rios; his son-in-laws, Col. Jose P. Sosa and Laco Herrera, as well as his brother, Rudy Gutierrez. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in Bronte, Texas. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 11, 2019
