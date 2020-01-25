|
Jesusa "Susie" Duran Montez
San Angelo - Jesusa "Susie" Duran Montez, 93, of San Angelo, passed on to her eternal home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her home. Wake service will be at 6pm Sunday, January 26 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 10am Monday, January 27 at the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart with Fr. Josh Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Susie was born June 10, 1926 in Colorado City, TX to Jose and Paula Duran. She married Frederico Montez in August 1953 and lived their married life in San Angelo, TX. Mrs. Montez was a lifetime Catholic Christian, a member of the Guadalupana Sociedad of Sacred Heart Cathedral and a Cursillista. Susie retired from San Angelo ISD, finding retirement absolutely boring after just 6 months. She found her place in the lives and hearts of the Rio Vista Head Start Program by volunteering through the Foster Grandparent Program. For 20 years, she enjoyed being around all the little children that called her Grandma Susie, sometimes being recognized by their parents (former students) who knew her as the Cafeteria Lady who always gave a little extra food on their tray. Missing "her kids" during her last days was especially difficult for her. She loved them all like her own grandchildren especially one special little man named Ismael who grew very attached to Grandma Susie because Mom just loved those eyes of his ~ full of love for her! She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings and her oldest grandson, Christopher. Left to remember her love and memories are her children: Leroy D. Montez (Mary Ann); Lorena D. Montez; Wilfred "Willie" D. Montez (Tina); and Brenda M. Collier. Her bundles of joy, grandchildren: Jessi Rae, Caleb (Casey), Michaela Montez and Matthew Collier. Her pride came with Christopher's son, her great grandson, Hunter Montez. Her husband's children: Fred H. Montez (Alma) and Leroy H. Montez (Gloria) and their children, Leslie, Amanda, J. Antonio and their children Grant, Desirae, Damian and Ethan. Her sisters: Dominga, Emma, Ofelia, and Consuelo (Ismael). Her adopted daughter, Linda V. Young (Robert). Special hugs to 5North Nurses at Shannon and Kindred Hospice. Mom will be busy dancing with Dad so please consider sending donations to Sacred Heart Building Fund; Kindred Hospice or Operation Smile. Phil 1:20. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020