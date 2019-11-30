|
Jett Will Lange
San Angelo - Jett Will Lange passed away peacefully in his parents' arms on November 29, 2019 at Cook Children's Hospital in Ft. Worth. Jett was born on November 25, 2019 in San Angelo. In his short time with us, he experienced lots of kisses from his two sisters, listening as mommy and daddy sang him songs, and being told "I love you!" an uncountable number of times.
Jett is survived by his parents, Jaden and JaNelle; sisters, JaceLyn and Jentry; grandparents, Howard & Georgann Lange and Danny & Helen Conaway; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his aunt Brittany Lange and cousins, Brooke and Bethany Snowden.
The family would like to say thank you to the many great friends of the San Angelo Fire Department whose visits, calls, gestures of goodwill, and prayers were welcomed and needed during this time. Thank you also to the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals at Cook Children's Hospital and San Angelo Community Hospital.
A private celebration of Jett's life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House - Ft. Worth or to in memory of Jett.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019