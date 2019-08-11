|
|
Jewel Dean Cornelius
San Angelo - Jewel Dean Cornelius, 88, of San Angelo, passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. Jewel was born on January 18, 1931 in Sonora, Texas to Sam and Willie McKee. She married the love of her life, Allan Cornelius on August 5, 1949 in Miles, Texas. They shared 65 wonderful years together until his passing in 2014. She was a devoted Christian, mother, wife, and grandmother. Jewel was a member of College Hills Baptist Church for a number of years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and cooking for her family. Jewel is rejoicing with her Lord and Savior, and all of her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her three brothers. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Rita Hayes of Carrollton, TX; her son, Wayne Cornelius of San Angelo, TX; her grandson, Wes Hayes and wife April of San Angelo, TX, as well as her great grandchildren, Addison and Kyndall. Visitation for Jewel will be from 3-5 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, Monday August 12, 2019 at Miles Cemetery in Miles, Texas. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 11, 2019