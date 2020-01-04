Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Brewer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Brewer Obituary
Jim Brewer

San Angelo - Jim Brewer, 83 of San Angelo, died Thursday January 2, 2020 at his home of 40 years in San Angelo, TX. Funeral services are Monday, January 6 at 2:00 pm at Johnson Funeral Home in San Angelo. Family has chosen no visitation.

James (Jim) Bridy Brewer was born January 21,1936 in Samson, Alabama to Gene and Lovie Brewer. He married Patrica Jillian Smart on December 21, 1957 in Bedfordshire, England. They met when Jim was stationed in England at Chicksand Air Force Base.

Jim retired from United States Air Force after 21 years of service and the San Angelo municipal court after 20 years. After retirement he enjoyed traveling in his RV with his wife and attending blue grass festivals. He loved visiting his grand children and his three great grand daughters who lovingly knew him as Papa.

Jim's family includes his wife, Patricia and son, Lee Brewer and his wife Susan Brewer of Aledo, TX. He had one granddaughter Amy Brewer of Aledo, TX. His grandson Daniel Brewer and his wife Michelle Brewer who are stationed at Marine Corp base Hawaii. They have three daughters Lexi Jo (10), Mila Rose (8) and Priya Adele (4). He was one of ten children.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to Elizabeth's Voice, the non profit Jim's grand daughter founded. elizabethsvoice.org/donations
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -