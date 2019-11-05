|
|
Jim Johnson
San Angelo - Jim Johnson, 86, longtime San Angelo attorney, died peacefully on November 4th. Jim was the first baby born on New Year's Day 1933 in Brownwood, Texas to Otey and Alta Johnson. He spent his formative years in Brownwood which included playing quarterback for the Brownwood Lions in high school; graduating in 1951. Jim attended Baylor University and graduated with a BBA degree in 1955. Prior to completing his undergraduate studies, he started law school, also at Baylor. His law school studies were interrupted by a two year stint in the Air Force stationed at Goodfellow Air Force base. While in the Air Force, he was over a food service group, despite not having any cooking skills himself. After his service, Jim returned to complete his last year of law school where he met his wife, Jean Massey, who was teaching at Baylor. Upon graduation from Baylor Law School in 1958, Jim worked for the district attorney's office in Beaumont, planning to settle his family there. After one year, staying permanently in Beaumont was reconsidered so Jim traveled to San Angelo to interview for a job, and returned to let Jean know they were moving to San Angelo.
Jim began his legal practice with the firm of Upton Upton Baker and Griffis prior to starting the firm of Upton Shannon Porter & Johnson. His law practice spanned more than 50 years and he was well known for his attention to detail. He was active in the community serving as a Trustee at Shannon West Texas Memorial Hospital, Director First Financial Bank and an Elder First Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the State Bar of Texas and Tom Green County Bar Association, serving in several officer positions over the years.
The family wishes to thank his caretakers at Talley House along with Patricia Chapa, Evon Christian, Paula Melton and Stephanie Melendez
Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Johnson; son, Tim Johnson and wife Carilyn of El Paso; daughter, Paige Johnson of Dallas; and twin grandsons, Spencer James Johnson of Champaign, Illinois and Grant Lawrence Johnson of Washington, DC. He is also survived by a sister, Brenda McCullough, of Thief River Falls, Minnesota.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 9th at the First Christian Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim's former law partners.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019