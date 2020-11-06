Jim McDougall
San Angelo - Jim Ray McDougall passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Jim was born on August 5, 1943 to Andy and Helen Fraser McDougall in San Angelo. Jim grew up in San Angelo and graduated from Central High School. After high school Jim joined the Navy serving two years during the Vietnam war. Once Jims enlistment in the US Navy ended, Jim graduated from ASU. He worked for WTU, Town and Country Convenience Stores, Tom Green County, and retired as HR Director with the City of San Angelo in 2005.
Jim's first marriage gave him two wonderful sons, David and Dylan. He married Joy Cervenka Bradford July 8, 1988, joining David and Dylan with Joy's son Steve Bradford.
Jim applied the same conscientious devotion that served him as leader of his community to his role as a father. He was admired and respected by his sons, not merely as a father, but as an example of an outstanding person. His gifts to his boys held a sense of humor that was, equal parts refined and absurd, and a deep love and earnest appreciation of music. Jim gave his boys access to his own favorite albums, films and literature, but also gave them the space to explore and pursue their own interests. His support was always enthusiastic and generous. David and Dylan, are reflections of their father in spirit and are passing that inheritance on to sons of their own.
Jim and Joy shared a love of nature and the outdoors. They enjoyed traveling and camping in multiple destinations with friends John and Jeannie but most loved was the Big Bend. After many years of hiking and driving every trail and road, Jim described what followed as years "of perfecting the art of doing nothing" while vacationing in that remote area. At home, what he enjoyed most was sitting on his patio listening to music, enjoying a beer, and watching the sunset over the lake.
Jim is preceded in death by his Parents, Sister Jan Smith, Brother Charles Andrew McDougall Jr., Brother-in-Law David Smith
Mr. McDougall is survived by his wife Joy McDougall, Sons, David McDougall (Dana), Dylan McDougall (Tangela), Grandsons Guthrie McDougall, Strummer McDougall, along with numerous loving Nieces, Nephews, Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, and Friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Cummings, Dr. Alred, Hospice of San Angelo, Sylvia Pinto, for their care, along with many friends and family for their prayers and support.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com