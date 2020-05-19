|
Jim Rasor
San Angelo - When someone would ask Jim Rasor how he was doing, he replied, "l woke up this morning so it's a good day. And if I don't wake up tomorrow morning, it's going to be a better day because I know where I'm going". Well, Sunday May the 17th was a better day for Jim Rasor, because he's not laboring hard to breathe with cancer filled lungs and he has the use of his arms and legs without the numerous strokes he had in the last 2 weeks. It is a better day indeed.
Jim was born to loving parents Jesse and Lila Rasor in Texarkana, TX, moved all around North Texas landing in Lubbock, where he graduated from high school and joined the Army. After being discharged from the Army he entered Texas Tech in Lubbock, graduated with a business degree in 1969, but not before meeting the love of his life, Linda Barnhart at Texas Tech and marrying in January of 1967. Jim's new father-in-law offered him a job at Barney's Studio in San Angelo where they started raising their family and in March of 1974, their son Wayne was born to start the Rasor legacy. Jim moved to a career in insurance sales while continuing to take photos at weddings for many years.
After short stints in Dallas and Austin with insurance companies, they landed back in San Angelo where he became heavily involved in the San Angelo community. Jim was part of organizing the barbershop chapter of the Twin Mountain Tonesmen and enjoyed singing with them for many years. One of the highlights for Jim was a 3-day children's camp sponsored by the West Texas Rehabilitation Center at Lake Nasworthy where he maintained the property and prepared for hundreds of kids for 30+ years. After 25 years of involvement at College Hills Christian Church as an Elder, Youth Sponsor and Sunday School Teacher, they moved their membership to First Methodist Church to attend church with Jim's dear friend and Mother-in-Law Loleta Barnhart. At First Methodist, he was very active in the Journey Sunday School Class, Neighbors Cafe Cooking Team, and Do-Dads. During these years, he was active in the Walk to Emmaus and served as a Chrysalis Lay Director.
Jim was not bashful about his faith and friendship with Jesus and as a result would invite total strangers to his Friday Morning Men's Bible Study Group where he met with these caring Christian men for over 35 years and he loved them all dearly. When Wayne married Brenda in 1995, Jim gained the daughter he never had and was blessed with his first granddaughter, Merissa, who along with her husband Jaie, just blessed Jim with his first great granddaughter, Arabella. Jace and Rhiannon complete the current family circle for a total of 3 grandchildren and gave him lots to talk about as future law enforcement, paramedic/firefighter. The last week of Jim's life he was surrounded by special friends and family including his brother John Rasor, Laura, Austin, and Kimberly Gillis, Barbara and Joe Rallo and Shelley and Joe Boyd.
If Jim could describe the 78 years of his life in one word, it would be "blessed".
A Memorial service will be held 11:00am, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Scott Bradford officiating.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 19 to May 20, 2020