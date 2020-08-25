Jimmie Ray Willis



January 27, 1947- August 9, 2020



Jimmie went to sleep in Texas and woke up in Heaven where he was greeted by his Lord and Savior and many of his family that went on before him. Jimmie was 73 years old. He was born January 27, 1947 to Bill and Janie (Cates) Willis at home in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. He was born third of four children. His family moved to San Angelo, Texas in June of 1949 where he grew up and spent much of his life there. He lived in Oklahoma for a while. The last several years of his life he lived in Paris, TX. His main occupation was driving a truck (Big Rig), He worked on a dairy farm milking cows for a few years. While he was in Oklahoma he worked in the cedar breaks cutting and hauling wood with his father. He liked to cook and was good at it too. He liked to Bar-B-Q and would often be up all night cooking a brisket. He liked to fish and would often catch enough to have a fish fry. His specialty on Thanksgiving and Christmas was homemade Chocolate pies made from scratch (a recipe that was handed down from our great-grandmother). He liked to shoot pool and he was good at it too. He liked to challenge his Uncle David Cates to a game or 3. He also liked to challenge his nephew Jack Miller, Jr. Jimmie was quite the competitor, even when playing Scrabble. Jimmie is predeceased by his wife Linda Jean Willis, his Mother Janie and step-father L.B. Binyon, his father Bill Willis and step-mother Pauline, his grandson Dylan Lee Willis. His survivors are his children William Willis of Melbourne, AR, Jimmie Ray Willis and wife Carlene of Big Spring, TX, Linda Garrett and husband Jerry of Paris, TX, his sister Gladys Thames and husband Lenard of San Angelo, TX, brother Billie Willis of Konawa, OK and sister Anna Miller and husband Jack. Step brothers and sisters {Pauline's children} Joe, Raymond and Benji, Linda, Dorothy, Bonnie, and Brenda. Grandchildren Jordan and Sydney Garrett of Paris, TX. A great granddaughter Izabella Lee June Willis {Izzy} of Rowena, TX. Four step-children of OK and ten step-great grandchildren. There will be a memorial service in Paris, TX on August 29,2020, at 11:00 am.









