Jimmy Lee Escamilla
Eden - Jimmy Lee Escamilla of Eden Texas went to be with the Lord December 18, 2019 at the age of 64. Rosary will be held Friday December 20, 2019 at 6 pm in the Eden Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be Saturday December 21, 2019 at 2 pm at the St. Charles Catholic Church.
Jimmy was born January 17, 1955 to Ernest and Gladys in Burnet Texas, living in Eden most of his life. Jimmy worked in home construction for many years before going to work for the City of Eden. He retired from the City after 22 years of service. He was a member of the Eden Volunteer Fire Department where he was honored as Fireman of the year in 2002. He retired from the Fire Department after 25 years of service. Jimmy had a love for camping and fishing but never wanted to go any further than Paint Rock.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father and brothers Felipe, Ruben, Eugene, and Leroy. Survivors include his wife, Shirley; daughter and son-in-law, Tatum and Josh Watson; granddaughter Macey and Grandson Tate; Great Grandson's Ryder and Maverick. He is also survived by his mother Gladys of Eden; sisters, Frances Escamilla of Eden, Lois Gonzales of San Angelo, and Elaine Urtega of Fort Worth; brothers Ernest (June) Escamilla and Fred Escamilla both of Eden. Special family members he considered as his children are Janie and Roger Saucedo and Mark Mach.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019