Dr. Jimmy Ross Hodges



On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Dr. Jimmy Ross Hodges passed away at age 86, surrounded by his loved ones, in Tyler, TX. He was born March 3, 1934 in Fort Stockton, Texas, the third son of Edna Tate and Richard Powell Hodges.



Jimmy graduated from Fort Stockton High School and went on to attend McMurry University, where he graduated at 20 years of age with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Secondary Education. After college, Jimmy joined the United States Army and served in the Korean conflict. Upon completion of his service, Jimmy moved back to Texas to continue his education, earning his Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Texas at Austin and his Doctorate in Guidance and Counseling with a minor in Psychology from Texas Tech University.



Jimmy was an Elementary Teacher (Austin), Junior High & High School Counselor (Midland), School Psychologist for ESC Region 15, Professor of Education at Angelo State University and a Private Practice Psychologist for public schools in several communities throughout north Texas, including Fort Worth.



Jimmy loved to peruse antique stores and flea markets—looking for treasures and buying all things "holiday," no matter how big or small the holiday. Jimmy was a social being and had many hobbies that included swimming, gardening, reading, and playing games with family and friends. His favorite hobby and the one that made him the happiest was volunteering to help others—Jimmy was especially dedicated to serving the homeless and aiding in the development of inclusive neighborhoods. In particular, Jimmy served in the JMSL Model Blocks Program, Friends of the Old Fire Station #10, Fort Worth League of Neighborhoods, South Central Coalition of Fort Worth, Steering Committee of Fort Worth Housing Consortium, Fort Worth Empowerment Committee, and Citizens on Patrol. He also worked for years with First Presbyterian Church Fort Worth helping to shelter and feed the homeless. As a result of his many years of dedicated service, Jimmy was the recipient of the Fort Worth Volunteer of the Year, the Golden Rule Award, and the Single Advocate of the Year Award.



Jimmy was a wonderful father to his two daughters, who he raised with never-ending love, patience, and a sense of humor. He was also the most fabulous grandfather to his five grandkids who lovingly called him "Grandad." He rarely missed any of his grandkids' special events (including their birthday parties) and made it to every one of their graduations. He always looked forward to the family's traditional Christmas weekend extravaganza in Abilene, Texas, where he met up with both of his daughters, their families and their mother, Stella Hodges.



Jimmy is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law: Kara and John Camp and Melissa and Steve Crump; his five grandchildren and one grandson-in-law: Erin Marie Camp, Madelin Ann Camp, Caroline Elissa Camp, Hannah and Joshua Brock, and Merrit Ross Crump; his brother and sister-in-law: Vida and Delmon Hodges; his three step-siblings and their spouses: Jean and Warden Mayes, Nancy and Joe Cook, and Mary Louise Crim; and his nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved dog, Raja. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents Edna Tate and Richard Powell Hodges; step-mother Irene Mayes Hodges; brother Billy Murry Hodges; nephew Richard Lee Hodges, niece Hillary Dee Hodges and great nephew Cory Brandon Hodges.



We ask that you please honor Jimmy's memory by remembering the wise words of Gandhi:



"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."



A private graveside service will be held at the DFW National Cemetery for his family. A party celebrating Jim's life and the end of quarantine will be held at Atria Willow Park in Tyler, Texas, when restrictions are lifted, at a date and time that is to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to First Presbyterian Church in Tyler, Texas or Samaritan Counseling Center of East Texas.









