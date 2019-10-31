|
|
J.L. "Sonny" Cross, Jr.
Brownwood - J.L. "Sonny" Cross, Jr. passed away on October 30, 2019 at his home with family by his side.
Graveside services will be under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home with burial at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo at 1:00 PM, Friday, November 1, 2019. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00.
Sonny was born on October 23, 1926 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to James Lee and Jessie Lee Cross. The family moved to San Angelo in 1927. He graduated from San Angelo High School in 1943. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy. In 1948, he started his service with the San Angelo Telephone Co. He was transferred with GTE to Brownwood in 1967 and retired in 1987 with 39 years of service.
Sonny and Mearl Manley were married on December 24, 1949 in San Angelo.
Sonny enjoyed woodworking and made fine furniture for his home and family. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Brownwood and the Elks Lodge of Brownwood.
Sonny is survived by his daughter, Lynda Waldrop and husband Paul Jr. of Brownwood; daughter, Becky Hudson and husband Steve of Lampasas; son, James L. Cross and wife Diane of Winters; son, Jerrell L. Cross and wife Kim of Irving. He was the grandfather to 10 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 19 children and had many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mearl Cross of 69 years, his parents, one brother and one sister.
The family requests no flowers and any memorial be sent to .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019