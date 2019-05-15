Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Graveside service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairmount Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Ewing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Louise Nowell "JoJo" Ewing


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Jo Louise Nowell "JoJo" Ewing Obituary
Jo Louise Nowell Ewing "JoJo"

Dallas - Jo Louise Nowell Ewing, 88, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, in Dallas.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Fairmount Cemetery with The Rev. Matthew Rowe, pastor of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, officiating.

Jo Louise Nowell Ewing "JoJo" was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1930 in San Angelo. It is family lore that because of the Great Depression's impact on the affordability of feed for poultry and livestock, her birth weight was greater than the turkey's that holiday. She was the only child of William Calvin Gordon Nowell and Berenice Slaughter Nowell. Jo married Robert Malcolm Ewing "Bob" on January 17, 1959 in Dallas, Texas. He passed away on April 30, 1989, and she remained devoted to him until her death.

They are survived by their only child, Timothy Gordon Ewing, of Dallas. With his wife, Tonya M. Ewing, they presented Jo with her only grandson, Lonn Hamilton Ewing, on May 4, 2008. He has been since his very birth date a source of her joy and an object of her adoration. The two had an unusual method of communicating entirely through mutual amusement, without words. In addition, she is survived by two granddaughters, Jaden S. Ewing and Sabra M. Ewing. Jaden's daughter, Ava Maxine Ewing, is Jo's sole great-grandchild.

Jo was an advocate for numerous charitable causes and a member of many clubs and associations. However, her caring family and friends were the wellspring of her life. She learned as a child in San Angelo the irreplaceable importance of each family member and friend. This awareness steered her along the pathway of life. Jo knew no adversary nor bitterness toward any soul. She willingly embraced anyone who wished to befriend her. Her abundance of friends and comparatively small sphere of family sustained and uplifted her from her earliest days in San Angelo to her final ones in Dallas. For the unswerving kindness of those departed and remaining, she was humbly grateful.

Jo was an exquisite lady, impeccably dressed, meticulously groomed, and invariably punctual for any occasion. It was not vanity, but respect for those hosts who included and favored her with invitations. She maintained an exceptional sense of humor and laughed readily, even when the vector of such mirth was aligned toward her. This was an indispensable trait, as her husband possessed an incisive wit.

She was an uncommon daughter, wife, mother, friend, and woman. We are blessed for that Thanksgiving Day in 1930.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Massie Funeral Home
Download Now