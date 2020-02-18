|
|
Jo Reta Thompson
San Angelo - Jo Reta Van Winkle Thompson went to be with her Lord and Savior February 17, 2020 at the age of 92 and is celebrating in heaven with loved ones with a clear memory. She was born February 27, 1927 to parents Vernie Franklin and Lela Cleo Van Winkle in Gustin, Texas. She was one of eight children of a rural farming family. After high school she moved to Brownwood to attend Brownwood Business School, while a student she worked as a waitress and that is when she met the love of her life Norman Lee Thompson, they married July 3, 1948. She later worked at Southwestern State Telephone until they moved to San Angelo in 1953 and started a family. Together they started Norman Thompson Air Conditioning and Heating in 1963 where she answered the phones and kept the books. They retired in 1985 to enjoy traveling with family and friends, working the farm they had built and loving their grandchildren who lovingly called her Nanny. She was a founding member of the East Concho Volunteer Fire Department, supporting the department helping with fundraising and bringing food and water to fire scenes. Jo Reta was a member of Harris Avenue Baptist Church. She had a deep faith in the Lord and attended Sunday school and services weekly until she was unable. Even then her bible was always at her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Norman, granddaughter Christy Ann Thompson and siblings, R.V., Freda, Skeet, Buck, Laverne and Letha. She is survived by her two children, Norma Jo Hooker and husband Randy, Dennis Lee Thompson and wife Kay; grandchildren, Stephanie Gesch and husband Brian, Sheena Dykstra and husband Alan, Blaine Thompson, Brian Thompson and fiance Melissa and nine great grandchildren; sister Billie Adams of Waco and Brother-in-law Roy Dale Rambo of Lewisville and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Bush officiating, interment will follow in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Blaine and Brian Thompson, Brian Gesch, Alan Dykstra and longtime friends, Johnny Vines and Wayne Miller. The family would like to thank the staff at New Haven Memory Care and Interim Hospice for their loving care. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020