1/1
Jo Ruth Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Ruth Ross

San Angelo - Jo Ruth Ross, 79, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away on August 13, 2020 in San Angelo.

Jo Ruth was born in Tyler, Texas to William and Lou Dell Pitts on August 28, 1940. She married Chuck Ross on March 24, 1967 in El Paso, Texas.

She worked as the Assistant to the Director of Safety at El Paso Natural Gas Company for over 20 years. She volunteered with the Shannon Medical Center Auxiliary for 26 years.

Jo Ruth is preceded in death by her parents and brother, William Pitts.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Chuck Ross; three children, Randy, Gary, and Mike; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home with Revered Jim Benson officiating. Please be advised that masks will be required to attend the service.

The family would like to thank Dr. Carl D. Anderton, Dr. David A. Cummings, Hospice of San Angelo, and Victoria Cruz for their exceptional care.

Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved