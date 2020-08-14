Jo Ruth Ross
San Angelo - Jo Ruth Ross, 79, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away on August 13, 2020 in San Angelo.
Jo Ruth was born in Tyler, Texas to William and Lou Dell Pitts on August 28, 1940. She married Chuck Ross on March 24, 1967 in El Paso, Texas.
She worked as the Assistant to the Director of Safety at El Paso Natural Gas Company for over 20 years. She volunteered with the Shannon Medical Center Auxiliary for 26 years.
Jo Ruth is preceded in death by her parents and brother, William Pitts.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Chuck Ross; three children, Randy, Gary, and Mike; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home with Revered Jim Benson officiating. Please be advised that masks will be required to attend the service.
The family would like to thank Dr. Carl D. Anderton, Dr. David A. Cummings, Hospice of San Angelo, and Victoria Cruz for their exceptional care.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
