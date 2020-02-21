|
Joan Eggemeyer Jones
Joan Eggemeyer Jones passed away on February 3, 2020, in League City, Texas. She was the oldest of eight children, born November 26, 1940, in Olfen, Texas, to Hubert and Adeline Eggemeyer. She grew up on a farm north of San Angelo with four brothers and three sisters.
Joan attended Sacred Heart School in San Angelo and graduated from Incarnate Word High School in San Antonio. She married Jonathan Paul (J.P.) Jones in San Angelo on October 3, 1959. J.P.'s enlistment in the U. S. Air Force took them to New Haven, Connecticut; Taipei, Taiwan; and eventually back to San Angelo where she was employed at Ethicon. The family moved to Austin in 1976, where she worked at IBM for 33 years.
Joan was blessed with two daughters, Cheryl and Jan, and two sons, David and Greg. She was a loving mother, a wonderful sister, and a true friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by J.P. Jones; parents, Hubert and Adeline Eggemeyer; brothers, Dennis Eggemeyer and Stanley and Linda Eggemeyer; sister, Joyce and Jim Sample; and great-granddaughter, Brynnlee Jo Stewart.
Survivors include daughters, Cheryl and Joe Stewart of Austin and Jan and Greg Musler of Kemah; sons, David and Kari Jones of Dallas and Greg Jones of San Antonio; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bobby and Karen Eggemeyer of San Angelo and Wayne and Lisa Eggemeyer of Orange County, California; two sisters, Janice and Bill Eaves of Colleyville, and Jackie and Kenny Sanders of San Angelo; and her very dear friend, Don Bird of Austin.
A visitation and rosary will be held on March 5, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Beck Funeral Home, 15709 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX 78717.
A memorial mass will be held on March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10205 N FM 620, Austin, TX 78726. Inurnment to follow.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020