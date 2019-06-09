|
|
Joan Gerloff
San Angelo - Joan LaRue Behrens Gerloff, age 81, passed away June 6, 2019 at her home after a long courageous battle with cancer.
She was born September 24, 1937, in San Angelo, Texas one of two children to Clinton Talmadge and Anna Marie (Rode) Behrens. Joan grew up in San Angelo, Texas. She attended Austin Elementary, Lee Junior High, San Angelo High School, and two years at San Angelo College. She was married to Eddie Wayne Pace for over 21 years. She married Glenn Ray Gerloff on June 22, 2013.
While always calling San Angelo home, Joan moved several times around West Texas while raising a family but returned to San Angelo in the late 1970's.
"Mimi", as friends and family called her, worked for Balfour where she met and later married Glenn. She was very proud of her accomplishment to be the first woman Balfour sales representative. Mimi enjoyed the Lake House, water activities, traveling in their camper and entertaining at their houseboat at Lake Amistad.
One of Joan's sources of pride was her family, rarely missing a family gathering regardless of her condition or its location. Many family reunions were attended over the years. Every Sunday the family gathered at the Lake House for lunch after church and "Mimi", being the hostess with the mostest, would prepare a feast for all. She was the glue that held everyone together.
As the years went by, she attended her grandchildren and great grandchildren's soccer games, track meets, gymnastics, baseball and basketball games as an enthusiastic fan at every event. From Colorado to North Carolina, Mimi traveled to support their athletic events. Cookouts, spaghetti suppers, and the original "Guga" burger were part of entertaining the teams.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents Anna Marie and Clinton Behrens.
Joan is survived by her husband, Glenn; her three children, Katherine Ann Pace Priest-Smith, and husband Gregory Smith, Donald Wayne Pace, Lorie Ann Pace Heath and husband Don Heath. Grandchildren Morgen Priest Smith, husband Shawn Smith, Brittney Heath, Courtney Heath, and Alyssa Priest. In addition her great-grandchildren, Landon Smith and Peyton Smith. She is also survived by her brother, Elvin Behrens and wife Susan and their three children, Douglas Behrens and wife Carol, Sarah Johnson and husband Troy, and Carrie Behrens and many nieces and nephews. All of whom will miss her deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life Sunday afternoon, June 9, 2019 between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harper Funeral Home, 2606 Southland Blvd, San Angelo, Texas 76904. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 4522 College Hills Blvd, San Angelo Texas. Interment will be held at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 4989 FM Highway 1223, San Angelo, Texas following services.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 9, 2019