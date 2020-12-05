Joan Glynn Routt



Vancouver, WA - Joan Glynn Routt, 90, of San Angelo, Texas and Battle Ground, WA, passed away peacefully on November 26th.



Joan was born on January 25, 1930 in Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, England to Edward Ambrose and Glady Mary (Procter) Glynn.



Joan's life ambition was to become a nurse and attended Nursing training in Warrington, England. The nurses were bused over to RAF Burtonwood to attend dances for the US Air Forces GIs that were stationed at Burtonwood. This is where she was introduced to, Airman Robert (Bob) Ray Routt of Newton, Illinois.



On July 7th, 1951, they were married in Cleveleys at the local Parrish. Joan continued to complete her nursing exams and worked at Warrington Hospital. Bob received orders to Larsen AFB in Moses Lake, Washington so they sailed on the General Patch to the United States. Joan was still a British citizen, so she had to process through Ellis Island.



They drove across country from New York to Washington. There was a mix up in Bob's orders, so they spent a month in Moses Lake area until he was assigned to McChord AFB. Joan obtained her Washington State Nursing license and worked at Madigan Army Medical Center.



In 1955, Bob's new assignment was Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque, New Mexico where they started their family. In January 1956, Robert Ray Routt Jr was born. Joan received her US citizenship in April 1956.



In 1957, their daughter Diane Marie Routt was born. Three months later, the family was transferred to RAF Chicksands, Bedfordshire, England. Many family memories were shared with Joan's Mother, Father, and sister during this time.



In 1962, Bob was transferred to Goodfellow AFB, San Angelo, Texas. Joan was employed at St. John's Hospital and studied for the Texas nursing exams. She eventually joined the Civil Service and became a nurse at Goodfellow AFB Clinic.



Joan was a long time Beta Sigma Phi sorority sister and involved with Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. Joan is one of the few recipients of the highest award in Boy Scouting where she received the Silver Fawn and later the Silver Beaver award.



Joan and Bob were also active members in the East Side Lions Club.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sr, her son, Robert Jr. and sister, Ena Patricia Colquhoun.



Joan is survived by her daughter, Diane Marie Routt, Amboy, WA and her granddaughters from Robert Jr., Amber McHargue and her husband son, Dove, of Savannah GA and their three sons, Alexander (Lex), Brody and Collin; and Sheridan Larios and her husband, Bryan of Navarre, FL.



The family would like to thank Legacy Hospital in Salmon Creek for providing great care and comfort during her final days.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store