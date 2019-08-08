|
Joan Love Davis
Midland - Joan Arlene Younger was born on January 21, 1945 in Pelham, TX to John Allen Younger, a soldier in the United States Army from Hubbard, TX, and Addie Lee Pace, his bride from Pelham. Addie and Joan soon moved to Midland, TX where Joan graduated from Carver Senior High School as Valedictorian, and Miss Carver of the class of 1962. Go Hornets!
After graduation, Joan briefly attended Texas Southern and University of Texas. On January 22, 1964, she married Elzie James Wilson in Houston TX. After a brief marriage and divorce she married John B Love, Jr on October 25, 1967. Joan worked with John for the post office in Denver, CO, where they were the first husband and wife team to complete the letter sorting machine school. Joan's taste for entrepreneurship began around this time when they opened a retail store in Colorado. Joan eventually found her way back to Midland TX. She successfully ran her second business, Joan A. Love Insurance Agency for several years. She also attended Angelo State University during this period.
She then married her high school beau Bobby Joe Davis on February 7, 1987 in Midland TX. After serving her community in multiple capacities, Joan started Paperwerks, her lifelong love and passion in 1989. Joan leaves her legacy in the form of her company Paperwerks LLC, which she incorporated in 2008 with her son John B Love, III. She is a graduate of the University of Phoenix with an Accounting degree.
She is predeceased by her mother Addie Johnson, father John Younger, stepfathers Tilman Allen and EJ Johnson, her son David and numerous aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her stepbrother James A Lister; her 3 sons Kenny (Angela), Cary (Arlene), and John III; her stepchildren, Alton Davis, Khristie Prince and Kimberly Davis; numerous grandchildren and great children, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her friends Barbara Yarbrough, Dorothy Thomson, Ernesto Calderon, Henry Hernandez, Sherri Wheeler and Cathryn Carrasco. The family would like to thank Visionary Hollowell UMC Hospice of Midland, and all the nurses, doctors and caregivers who took care of our mother.
Joan never wanted a funeral but a party. Her memorial will be at 5:00 pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Nalley Pickle & Welch Chapel, with the celebration to follow in the Branch at npw.
