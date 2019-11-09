|
|
Joan Vick
San Angelo - Joan R. Vick, 84, passed away from her earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born in Dallas, Texas on October 18, 1935 to Lloyd Dexter Vick and Kathryn Powell Vick. Most of her life was spent in Dallas, Texas where she had several secretarial positions. She was highly skilled in her work and she thrived on "keeping everyone organized." Joan was a mama to two poodles for many years. She had Angel and then BB. They were the joy of her life. After the second poodle passed, she took in cats -- mostly strays.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Kathryn Vick, and her beloved brother-in-law, Ronnie Mittel, who was married to her sister, Sharon, for 57 years. She is survived by her two sisters: Judy Vick McManus and her husband, Bill, of San Angelo, and her sister Sharon Vick Mittel of Eldorado. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and several friends.
Joan's sisters moved her to San Angelo in April, 2009, so they could oversee her care. She had spent the last eight years at Sagecrest Alzheimer's Care Center where her daily needs had been met by a loving staff of compassionate, skilled caregivers. Her family will be forever grateful for the care Joan received.
Joan's life will be celebrated at a graveside service on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2 pm at Christoval Cemetery. She is under the care of Johnson's Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019