Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
2321 Armstrong St.
San Angelo, TX
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
2321 Armstrong St.
San Angelo, TX
1934 - 2020
JoAnn Allen Obituary
JoAnn Allen

San Angelo - JoAnn Keesee Allen, 85 passed away on February 21, 2020, in San Angelo, Texas.

She was born on December 23, 1934, to Herbert B. and Anna Marie (Manchester) Keesee in Bristol VA. She was raised in Vero Beach, Florida. JoAnn married David G. Allen in Ozona and lived the cowboy life for several years until Dad became a Game Warden in 1962. At that time, she started nursing school and moved to Del Rio, Tx where she spent 20 years working at Val Verde Memorial Hospital. After 30 plus years she and Dad moved to Mertzon, then San Angelo.

She loved fishing at Amistad Lake, camping out on the Devil's River, and cooking for her family and friends. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in San Angelo.

JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband David G. Allen, and great-granddaughter Leslie Allen, 2 brothers, and 6 sisters.

She is survived by her children, David E. Allen and wife Evelyn, Herbert D. Allen and wife Jennifer, and daughter Carolyn Allen. Grandchildren; Joshua D. Allen and wife Anna, Jeremy D. Allen and wife Jan, Samuel Allen, Charlie Allen, Leah Gomez and husband Joe of San Antonio, Jennifer Storts of San Antonio and Jessica Storts of San Angelo, Tx. Sisters, Louise Fika, Becky Ledford, and Barbara Haynes. JoAnn is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 2321 Armstrong St. in San Angelo, Tx on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10:00 am. The visitation will be held from 9-10 prior to the service. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Cemetery where JoAnn will be buried next to her husband.

Heartfelt thanks to St. Gabriel's Hospice of San Angelo, Tx.

Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Tx.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
