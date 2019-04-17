|
JoAnn Clay Smith
San Angelo - JoAnn Clay Smith, 86, of Buda, formerly of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Buda, TX. JoAnn was born May 13, 1932 in Sweetwater, Texas to E.T. and Etta Taylor Clay. Although she was born in Sweetwater, her family would move to Brady, Texas where she grew up. JoAnn graduated from Brady High School. She married Don Dacus in July of 1952 and they had one daughter, Cindy. Later, she married Cliff Pumphrey in 1973 and they shared 20 years together before he preceded her in death. JoAnn would find her third love, Marvin Smith, and they married in June of 2008. Marvin preceded her in death in 2010. She started a career in bookkeeping that would last throughout her life. JoAnn worked for Texas Office Supply, Del Tex, San Angelo Company and Johnson's Funeral Home during the span of her career, retiring in 2003. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family. In her spare time, she loved gardening, listening to all kinds of music, shopping, and was always proud of her home. JoAnn had a strong faith in the Lord and was an active, longtime member of the First Baptist Church in San Angelo. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Joyce Broman, her husband Cliff Pumphrey and her husband Marvin Smith. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Harbuck and her husband Ike, of Driftwood, TX; her granddaughter, Melissa Harbuck, of Driftwood, TX; her grandson, Michael Harbuck and his wife Jennifer, of Boerne, TX; and one great grandson, Jaxon Harbuck, of Boerne, TX. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, April 19, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vince Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 17, 2019