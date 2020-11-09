JoAnn (Stout) Reynolds Adcock
San Angelo - \JoAnn (Stout) Reynolds Adcock, native of San Angelo, TX went to sing in the heavenly choir on November 7, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born to the late Joseph Henry Stout and Clara Bell (Sheek) Edwards Stout on June 9, 1939. She was a graduate of Lake View High School, San Angelo, TX. She was married to Wayne Reynolds and from their union they were blessed with two blonde, blue-eyed girls, Diana and Sharron. Although their relationship turned out to be less permanent than either of them expected, both went on to remarry. She married the late Buford Jay Adcock where she and her two girls started a new journey in Mississippi. After completing high school, she became a telephone operator with GTE. She continued learning new skills and moved up into the data processing division of GTE. Due to her continued desire to learn and grow, she became an entrepreneur by starting her own Data Processing business while in Mississippi. This allowed her to work from home so she could be with her family and raise her girls. She was a faithful member of the United Pentecostal Church wherever she lived. She, like her mother, Clara Stout, were prayer warriors praying for their families, their pastor and their church members as well as for our country and our leaders. She held many roles in the church: piano player, Sunday School teacher, special song singer, youth leader, sectional organizer for the UPCI World Network of Prayer, church secretary, pastor's wife, and activity organizer for the elder members of the local church. JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Roy Lee Edwards, and her spouse. She is survived by her daughters: Diana and Joe Graham; Sharron and Don Reid; her brother Richard Stout; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Graveside only services will be held at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 am with Rev. Kevin Millstid officiating. Family and friends may sign an online guest book at (www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
) Family is requesting in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution be made to the Tupelo Children's Mansion (https://MansionKids.org/Give/Tribute-Gifts/
) or Meals for the Elderly of San Angelo (https://www.MealsForTheElderly.org/Donate-Now
).